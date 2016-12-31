Sunday, January 1, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
Pogba, Martial help United to comeback win on Ferguson’s 75th birthday

Pogba, Martial help United to comeback win on Ferguson’s 75th birthday
December 31
18:50 2016
Manchester United won its sixth straight game in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Aitor Karanka’s Middlesborough at Old Trafford Saturday evening.

Manchester United had the right to feel aggrieved for a goalless scoreline at half time, as Zlatan Ibrahimovic saw his strike ruled out harshly for a high boot towards on Victor Valdes in the 39th minute.

Middlesbrough led at Old Trafford in the 67th minute with a Grant Leadbitter goal from a superb knockdown by Alvaro Negredo.

But Anthony Martial equalised from Ibrahimovic’s knockdown in the 85th minute.

United turned things around with two goals in two minutes, the increasingly influential Paul Pogba heading the Red Devils ahead from Juan Mata’s 86th-minute cross.

The last time Middlesborough won at Old Trafford was in 2004, when Juninho scored twice and Diego Forlan hit the crossbar from 0.0001 yards, but they couldn’t repeat the feat on a day United’s iconic manager turned 75.

  1. aveblac
    aveblac January 01, 03:12

    The Red devils are on track ,but should do better to impress their fans

