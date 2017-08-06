Monday, August 7, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Police: Anambra shooter spoke Igbo while firing worshippers

Police: Anambra shooter spoke Igbo while firing worshippers
August 06
16:43 2017
Garba Umar, commissioner of the Anambra state police command, has dismissed the insinuation that the Boko Haram sect carried out the attack at St. Philip Catholic church in Ekwusigo local government area of the state.

Speaking with reporters after visiting the scene of the attack, Umar said investigation showed that the attacker spoke in Igbo dialect while shooting his victims.Gunmen had invaded the church, during the early morning mass, opening fire on the worshippers.

At least eight people were killed, while 18 sustained injuries when a gunman invaded the church during the early morning mass.

Umar said the attack was carried out by a native of the area.

He added that the remains of the dead had been deposited at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi.

“From our findings, it is very clear that the person who carried the attack must be an indigene of the area,” he said.

“The man after shooting at his targeted victims still went on a shooting spree, killing and wounding other worshippers.”

“Information available to police showed that the attacker was speaking Igbo at the time he was firing at worshippers.”

Umar said though no arrest had been made, the police already learnt that the attack followed a quarrel between two natives of Ozubulu residing overseas.

Describing the act as “sacrilegious”, he said it was wrong for the perpetrators of the act to extend their quarrel into the church.

“Such conduct shows the people behind the act do not fear God,” he added.

Social Comments

4 Comments

  1. Princess kate nken Onah
    Princess kate nken Onah August 06, 23:04

    Your comment..Am also very surprised they did not frame the church killing on Biafrans.Thank you for your decency Mr CP. But the point of correction is that no Igbo man will enter Church or Mosque to kill people even if he’s an armed robber.

  2. Dr Yakubu Mafullul
    Dr Yakubu Mafullul August 06, 23:29

    DREADFUL ACT BY DREADFUL PEOPLE.THE POLICE MUST PUT ALL RESOURCES TO BRING THE PERPETRATORS TO JUSTICE!

  3. Don
    Don August 07, 06:09

    Any body can speak Igbo is a free language.

    • Suleiman
      Suleiman August 07, 13:13

      I think u my friend have more sense than our Nigerian police. So he speaks lbgo, Yh ryt. Well news flash,he also walked with two legs.duh

Exchange Rates

Aug 07, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK365.24476.63430.80
LAGOS365475424
KANO364474424
PH366476425
ABUJA365475424
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
