Police: Anambra shooter spoke Igbo while firing worshippers

Garba Umar, commissioner of the Anambra state police command, has dismissed the insinuation that the Boko Haram sect carried out the attack at St. Philip Catholic church in Ekwusigo local government area of the state.

Speaking with reporters after visiting the scene of the attack, Umar said investigation showed that the attacker spoke in Igbo dialect while shooting his victims.Gunmen had invaded the church, during the early morning mass, opening fire on the worshippers.

At least eight people were killed, while 18 sustained injuries when a gunman invaded the church during the early morning mass.

Umar said the attack was carried out by a native of the area.

He added that the remains of the dead had been deposited at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi.

“From our findings, it is very clear that the person who carried the attack must be an indigene of the area,” he said.

“The man after shooting at his targeted victims still went on a shooting spree, killing and wounding other worshippers.”

“Information available to police showed that the attacker was speaking Igbo at the time he was firing at worshippers.”

Umar said though no arrest had been made, the police already learnt that the attack followed a quarrel between two natives of Ozubulu residing overseas.

Describing the act as “sacrilegious”, he said it was wrong for the perpetrators of the act to extend their quarrel into the church.

“Such conduct shows the people behind the act do not fear God,” he added.