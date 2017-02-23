Friday, February 24, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

Police commission promotes 3,224 officers

Police commission promotes 3,224 officers
February 23
20:05 2017
The police service commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 11 deputy commissioners to the rank of commissioners, and 3,201 assistant superintendents to deputy superintendents.

Twelve chief superintendents were promoted to the rank of assistant commissioners, and one assistant commissioner elevated to the rank of deputy commissioner.

Ikechukwu Ani, spokesman of the commission, disclosed this in a statement.

The new CPs are; Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, Joseph Agaji, Gbemisola O. Akinpelu, Hakeem Busari and Adat Ududo.

Others are; John Amadi, Undie Adie; Olugbenga Adeyanju, Patrick Ladul Garba; Aromeh Attabor and Augustine Ezechukwu.

The spokesman said Musa Istifanus, the permanent secretary of the commission, had conveyed the decisions of the PSC to Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, for implementation.

“The newly promoted commissioners of police were before their promotion, subjected to an interactive session with the leadership of the commission,” the statement read.

“The chairman of the commission, Mike Mbama Okiro wishes the newly promoted officers success in their new positions.”

Copyright 2017 TheCable.
  1. Jsb
    Jsb February 24, 10:41

    Congratulations to the Newly Promoted Officers of the Nigeria Police,God will reward you accordingly.
    Officer KOKUMO, More congratulations to you sir, you actually worth it to be promoted even before now.

    JSB.

Exchange Rates

Feb 23, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.75392.27331.90
LAGOS490600500
KANO500625525
PH500630530
ABUJA498620525
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
