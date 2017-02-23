Police commission promotes 3,224 officers

Advertisement

The police service commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 11 deputy commissioners to the rank of commissioners, and 3,201 assistant superintendents to deputy superintendents.

Twelve chief superintendents were promoted to the rank of assistant commissioners, and one assistant commissioner elevated to the rank of deputy commissioner.

Ikechukwu Ani, spokesman of the commission, disclosed this in a statement.

The new CPs are; Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, Joseph Agaji, Gbemisola O. Akinpelu, Hakeem Busari and Adat Ududo.

Others are; John Amadi, Undie Adie; Olugbenga Adeyanju, Patrick Ladul Garba; Aromeh Attabor and Augustine Ezechukwu.

The spokesman said Musa Istifanus, the permanent secretary of the commission, had conveyed the decisions of the PSC to Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, for implementation.

“The newly promoted commissioners of police were before their promotion, subjected to an interactive session with the leadership of the commission,” the statement read.

“The chairman of the commission, Mike Mbama Okiro wishes the newly promoted officers success in their new positions.”