Police officer among six arrested over death of Catholic priest

The Imo state police command has arrested a police officer who allegedly masterminded the abduction and murder of Cyriacus Onunkwo, a Catholic priest.

Chris Ezike, commissioner of police in the state, said five other suspects had also been arrested in connection with the crime.

He disclosed this in Owerri, the state capital, while presenting the suspects to reporters on Thursday.

He said following a directive by Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, to track down the culprits, the command moved into action and had so far arrested six persons in connection with the crime.

He said the command was able to achieve the feat through a whistle blowing strategy and forensic technology.

Onunkwo was abducted on Friday at Banana junction in Orlu local government area of Imo.

His corpse was found in Omuma the following day.

One of the suspects told NAN that Onunkwo was killed in error.

He claimed that the gang only kidnapped the priest for ransom but later discovered that he died while on transit to their hideout.

“When we kidnapped the priest, we used cello tape to seal his mouth, unknown to us, his nose was also sealed,” he said.

“When we discovered that he could no longer talk, we unsealed his mouth and found out that he has dead.”

Another suspect, Onyema Cyril, told NAN that when they discovered that their victim was a priest he opted for his release, but that the police officer who was among them threatened to shoot them if they released him.

Among those presented to reporters in connection with the crime were Izuchukwu Okafor, Onyema Cyril, Emmanuel Ozuigbo, Victor Ikechukwu, Ifeanyi Nwosu and Corporal Jude Madu.