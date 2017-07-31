Police raid ‘Badoo’ shrine in Ikorodu, discover graves

July 31
19:19 2017
The police on Monday raided an Ikorodu shrine belonging to suspected members of the Badoo cult group.
The operation was led by Edgar Imohimi, a deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations.
Security operatives combed the shrine located in the Agbowa area of the town.
The owner of the shrine identified as Alaka Abayomi, took officers round the place, which had some graves.
The Lagos state police command is yet to release detailed information on the raid.
Olarinde Famous-Cole, spokesman of the command, refused to respond to inquiries by TheCable.
Badoo has wreaked havoc on residents of Ikorodu, the latest being the killing of a family of four.
The sad incident happened on Sunday.
Photo credit: TVC
Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
