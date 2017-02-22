POLL: Do you support Osinbajo’s rejection of four n’assembly bills?

Advertisement

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday rejected four bills the national assembly had passed.

The bills which Osinbajo refused to sign into law are – Dangerous Drug Amendment Bill, 2016; National Lottery Bill, 2016; Currency Conversion Freezing Order Amendment Bill, 2016, and Agriculture Guarantee Scheme Fund Amendment Bill, 2016.

He said assent to some of the bills was withheld due to “concerns regarding words and phrases, and the spirit behind the amendment”, and due to “the existence of pending legal issue”.

This is the first time the current administration is declining to approve bills the national assembly has sent to it for assent.

In his reaction, Senate President Bukola Saraki, who read the letter on the floor of the senate, said the matter would be referred to the legal department of the national assembly for advice and interpretation.

Should the national assembly review the bills and re-present them to the executive? Or should it seek judicial remedy?

