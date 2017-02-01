POLL: Do you support Feb 6 nationwide protest?

Advertisement

The Nigerian social media has been on fire since 2face Idibia, a musician, endorsed the call for a nationwide protest against bad governance.

The citizen action is scheduled to take place on February 6 – the same day President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to the country from the UK, where he has been on vacation.

However, Idibia has been accused of being sponsored by Godswill Akpabio, former Akwa Ibom state governor and PDP chieftain, who has denied having a hand in the planned action.

If the protest is pulled off as planned it may be the recent largest and fiercest citizen action in Nigeria similar to the anti-fuel subsidy removal protest of January 2012.

While the aim of the January 2012 protest was partially achieved, will a nationwide citizen action really bring an end to bad governance?

Do you support the protest against bad governance at all levels of government?

Let’s hear from you.

