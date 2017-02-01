Wednesday, February 1, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 01, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Open) SUMMARY:All Share Index 26,036.24Deals 2,914.00Volume 205,771,130.00Value 2,762,787,400.24Market Cap 8,972,985,643,235.82 TOP GAINERSMOBIL 270 (5.44)UNILEVER 35.5 (2.1)WAPCO 41.01 (0.58)AFRIPRUD 3.16 (0.13)UACN 16.5 (0.09)TOP LOSERSNESTLE 727 (-23)TOTAL 290.01 (-8.95)FO 71.22 (-2.78)NB 139.8 (-2.2)UBA 112.1 (-1.3)CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304.25£GBP 379.6127EURO 327.5251SWISS FRANC 306.6418YEN 2.6811Selling: $USD 305.25£GBP 380.8604EURO 328.6016SWISS FRANC 307.6497YEN 2.6899CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 55.65Natural Gas 3.137 (-0.095)Gold 1212.60 (16.60)Silver 17.575 (0.423)Copper 2.7255 (0.0705)Wheat 420.50 (6.50)Coffee 149.55 (-1.60)Cotton 74.98 (0.84)Cocoa 2091.00 (13.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

POLL: Do you support Feb 6 nationwide protest?

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
POLL: Do you support Feb 6 nationwide protest?
February 01
14:03 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

The Nigerian social media has been on fire since 2face Idibia, a musician, endorsed the call for a nationwide protest against bad governance.

The citizen action is scheduled to take place on February 6 – the same day President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to the country from the UK, where he has been on vacation.

However, Idibia has been accused of being sponsored by Godswill Akpabio, former Akwa Ibom state governor and PDP chieftain, who has denied having a hand in the planned action.

If the protest is pulled off as planned it may be the recent largest and fiercest citizen action in Nigeria similar to the anti-fuel subsidy removal protest of January 2012.

While the aim of the January 2012 protest was partially achieved, will a nationwide citizen action really bring an end to bad governance?

Do you support the protest against bad governance at all levels of government?

Let’s hear from you.

Should the nationwide protest go on as planned?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
2face idibiaGodswill Akpabioprotest
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. joe
    joe February 01, 14:34

    all we are saying is the Govt. to take the country to at least the position were it was before they office

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

February 01, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK305.63385.67329.81
LAGOS498615526
KANO495612522
PH500610525
ABUJA495607525
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.