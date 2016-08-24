Sunday, August 13, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

Presidency commissions weekly newsletter to ‘hear’ all Nigerians

August 24
20:57 2016
The Presidency Office of Digital Engagement (PODE) has commissioned a weekly newsletter for Nigerians home and abroad to stay abreast of most immediate decisions in-and-out of Aso Villa.

The weekly email newsletter, titled “Government At Work”, which appears on Mondays, tries to capture in detail what the government has done in the previous week, and is currently doing.

It ranges from events, policy documents, and government direction, at every point in time.

PODE, which is being led by Tolu Ogunlesi, special assistant to the president on digital and new media, does not just seek to disseminate government decisions, but also to receive feedback from all Nigerians.

From Twitter, to Facebook, YouTube, Nairaland, BlackBerry Messengers (C00189354), PODE is visible on virtually all social networks known to the 21st century man.

There is also an audio version of the newsletter which is available on soundcloud.

Nigerians, home and abroad, can sign up for the newsletter here.

Social Comments

3 Comments

  1. TMA
    TMA August 26, 00:17

    Great effort of the required change in the making. The articulation of the feedback’s into governmental policy will greatly oil the wheel of the change for the benefit of the generality of Nigerians.

    Reply to this comment
  2. Bonkas
    Bonkas August 27, 06:08

    Congratulations. An innovation which time has come. CHANGE is possiblp!

    Reply to this comment
  3. AYUBA UMAR
    AYUBA UMAR August 13, 12:55

    I THANK THIS OFFICE FOR INITIATED THE PROGRAMME AND WISHING YOU GOD SUCCESS AMEEN

    Reply to this comment

