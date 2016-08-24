Presidency commissions weekly newsletter to ‘hear’ all Nigerians

The Presidency Office of Digital Engagement (PODE) has commissioned a weekly newsletter for Nigerians home and abroad to stay abreast of most immediate decisions in-and-out of Aso Villa.
The weekly email newsletter, titled “Government At Work”, which appears on Mondays, tries to capture in detail what the government has done in the previous week, and is currently doing.
It ranges from events, policy documents, and government direction, at every point in time.
PODE, which is being led by Tolu Ogunlesi, special assistant to the president on digital and new media, does not just seek to disseminate government decisions, but also to receive feedback from all Nigerians.
From Twitter, to Facebook, YouTube, Nairaland, BlackBerry Messengers (C00189354), PODE is visible on virtually all social networks known to the 21st century man.
Nigerians, home and abroad, can sign up for the newsletter here.
