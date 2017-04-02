Presidency: Corruption fighting back vehemently — but we won’t relent

Advertisement

The Presidency on Sunday vowed not to relent in its fight against corruption despite the “vehement” opposition to its efforts.

Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, said President Muhammadu Buhari won the 2015 presidential election partly because of his pledge to tackle corruption.

He said that the President will not let down Nigerians in this regard.

Shehu made the comments during a Radio Nigeria programme, according to a statement released on Sunday.

“The President is aware that this was one of the main reasons why Nigerians in their millions put their trust in him; the main reason they voted him into power in 2015,” he said.

“To keep that trust of ordinary Nigerians who voted him into the office, he has vowed to give corruption a good fight. He will not let them down.

“Corruption has been fighting back vehemently, finding accomplices in various forms and guises. Nevertheless, the Buhari administration will not relent.”

The presidency spokesperson added that Nigeria will never return to the days of wanton pilfering.

“Nothing will return our country to those sad, old days of wanton thievery that have plunged us into the economic mess from which Nigeria is currently recovering,” he said.