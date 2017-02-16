The president I saw today is healthy, says Saraki

Advertisement

Senate President Bukola Saraki, who led a team of national assembly leaders to visit President Muhammadu Buhari in London, says: “there is no cause for alarm”.

Saraki made the statement to douse tension about Buhari’s health.

The senate president said Buhari was in good spirits, adding that he was delighted to see him.

“Myself, Rt Honorable Speaker, Yakubu Dogara and leader of Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan paid a visit to President Buhari in Abuja House in London,” he said.

“We were delighted to see that President Buhari is doing well, was cheerful and in good spirits.

“The president I saw today is healthy, witty and himself.

“The president’s absence and imminent return shows that there is no vacuum in government and our system of democracy is working with all organs of government fulfilling their mandate.

“And let me use the time tested cliché, there is no cause for alarm!”

Buhari has been in the UK on vacation since January 19.

Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All progressives Congress (APC), Ibikunle Amosun, Ogun state governor; Bisi Akande, former Osun state governor; and some leaders of the APC had paid Buhari a visit in London.