Sunday, August 13, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

Biafra killings: Amnesty asks Obiano to ensure justice is served

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Biafra killings: Amnesty asks Obiano to ensure justice is served
August 12
21:45 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Amnesty International (AI) has asked Willie Obiano, Anambra state governor, to ensure the perpetrators of the alleged killing of pro-Biafra protesters in 2016 are brought to book.

AI made this known in a statement issued by Isa Sanusi, its media manager.

The group had accused the military of “extrajudicially executing” 150 members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who took to the streets on May 29 and 30, 2016, to mark Biafra remembrance day.

AI says it has not been able to verify the exact number of executions but estimates that at least 60 people were killed and 70 injured in two days.

“Admission of the Remembrance Day killings must be followed up by the establishment of a judicial commission to ensure justice and accountability for those killed on that day, as well as on the at least three other occasions when the military and police extrajudicially executed IPOB supporters,” the statement read.

“Those suspected of responsibility for these killings must face fair and open trials without recourse to the death penalty. Anambra state government now has the opportunity to address impunity.”

The group had in an article, given “detailed evidence of the extrajudicial executions in Anambra state for which Governor Obiano has apologised, as well as three other incidents of unlawful killings in the state”.

“Despite overwhelming evidence that the Nigerian security forces committed serious human rights violations including extrajudicial executions and torture on the day, no prosecutions have been carried out by the authorities,” the statement read.

 

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
amnesty internationalbiafraJustice
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. j j
    j j August 13, 22:42

    Fair and open trial in which country?

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement

Exchange Rates

Aug 11, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK365.20473.77429.40
LAGOS366478430
KANO365476426
PH366476427
ABUJA366477429
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.