Pro-Buhari protesters block airport road

Thousands of pro-President Muhammadu Buhari protesters on Saturday temporarily blocked the highway along the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, singing and dancing to welcome Buhari from London.

The security personnel deployed to ensure smooth traffic flows along the highway abandoned their duty posts as they could not control the crowds, shouting “Sai Baba Buhari’’.

Some of the pro-Buhari protesters were also heard casting and shouting unprintable words against Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, who led a protest movement calling on Buhari to return home or resign.

Another set of the protesters also stormed the supreme court’s gate of the presidential villa, begging the security personnel on duty to allow them enter the main premises of the villa to welcome the president.

Buhari returned to Abuja without his wife.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, six state governors, ministers and some presidential aides received the president.

Among those at the airport to welcome the president were members of the national assembly, service chiefs, inspector-general of police, Ibrahim Idris, chief of staff to the president, Abba Kyari as well as other presidential aides.

The president took a national salute from the presidential guards’ brigade while cultural groups were also singing and dancing to welcome him back home.