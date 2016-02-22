Akinwande, Nigerian professor who will receive America’s highest research award

Deji Akinwande, a professor at the University of Texas Austin, is one Nigerian scaling hurdles, pushing boundaries and breaking stereotypes.
Akinwande has been identified by President Barack Obama, as one of the recipients of “the highest honour bestowed by the US government for science and engineering professionals in the early stages of their independent research careers”.
Alongside 104 researchers, he will receive the Presidential Early Career Awards for Scientists and Engineers in Washington DC later in the year.
“These early-career scientists are leading the way in our efforts to confront and understand challenges from climate change to our health and wellness,” Obama said while announcing the winners.
“We congratulate these accomplished individuals and encourage them to continue to serve as an example of the incredible promise and ingenuity of the American people.”
WHO IS DEJI AKINWANDE?
Akinwande is an associate professor in electrical and computer engineering and the Jack Kilby/Texas instruments endowed faculty fellow in computer engineering in the Cockrell school of engineering at the university of Texas at Austin.
EDUCATION
Akinwande graduated from Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, bagging a double degree (B.S/M.S) in electrical engineering and applied physics.
His master’s research in applied physics pioneered the design and development of near-field microwave probe tips for non-destructive imaging and studies of materials.
He had his PhD degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University in 2009, conducting research on the synthesis, device physics, and circuit applications of carbon nanotubes and graphene.
INVENTION
According to Akinwande Nano Research Group, the professor is known for his groundbreaking research on nanomaterials, sensors, devices and flexible technology.
He is considered one of the top researchers in the world in the areas of graphene, silicon electronics and 2-D nanomaterials for use in flexible electronics.
In 2015, Akinwande created the first transistor out of silicene – the world’s thinnest silicon material – and he is continuing to advance the capabilities of computer chips and other electronics.
He is a co-inventor of a high-frequency chip-to-chip interconnect and an electrically small antenna for bio-electronics.
HONOURS AND AWARDS
Prior to his presidential award listing, Akinwande has been known as a man of many caps, working with US department of Defence in taking academic quantum leaps.
He has the following honours and awards to his name:
- IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) Nanotechnology Early Career Award, 2015
- Engineering School Nominee for Texas System Regents’ Outstanding Teaching Award, 2015
- TI/Jack Kilby Endowed Faculty Fellowship, 2013-present
- IEEE Senior Member, 2013
- IEEE NANO Geim and Novoselov (Inaugural) Graphene Prize 2012
- NSF Faculty CAREER Award 2012
- DTRA Young Investigator Award 2012
- 3M Nontenured Faculty Award 2012
- Army Research Office Young Investigator Award 2011
- Office of Naval Research Grant Award 2010
- Stanford Future-Faculty DARE Fellow, 2008-2010 (12 fellows selected out of 110 senior Ph.D Candidates from all the Schools at Stanford University)
- Ford Foundation Fellow, 2006-2009 (60 fellows out of over 1000 applicants)
- Alfred P. Sloan Scholar, 2006-2008 (Selected Stanford Ph.D Candidate)
- “Design Award” for outstanding Low-Noise Amplifier Designs by Prof. Thomas Lee (1 of 3 out of a class of ~150 students at Stanford University.
Wao, this so amazing of a Nigerian abroad, we have great capacities within ourselves to achieve more than we ever thought.
iam proud of you son keep it up sky is the limit
Congratulations to you my home boy. Your breed continue to defy the stereotype image that misrepresent us as never do well human specie.. Your achievements and that of the likes of Phillip Emengwale and ahost of others continue to affirm the intellectual potential that in incubating frightenly in the our race. Please keep the flag flying. Remember to invite Donald TRAMP OH SORRY TRUMP to your award ceremony. We will drink palm wine not champagne on that occasion. .
Dr. Akinwande’s achievements in his field of studies is just a tip of the iceberg, there are loads of them of his pedigree, Nigerians everywhere. He is in no small measures a titan no doubts. Just as the other son of the soil who has dazzled the Russians, and the world with a 5.0 GPA at his school. A feat never seen before there in Russia.
As to the reference to the Donald, the dude is still pissed of with Nigerians. I heard he was mesmerized by the Nigerian college mates of his at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. They kicked his royal ass well well. Safe for the fact that he came from money, which catapulted his emergence as we know it today. Not because he’s any smarter than an average Nigerian. To this end Dr. Akinwande should invite him, Donald Trump to his recognition ceremony. For good measure.
Trump can be pissed off with Nigeria but not with Biafra
Must you bring tribal sentiments here again? Can’t you add intellectual value to the discussion? which one is biafra?SMH
I’m proud of you.
I am proud of you and the achievements.
I am proud also to be associated with you as a Nigerian.
Mooorreeee please.
Tumbs up akin
Congratulatios to Nigeria and Professor Akinwande Deji.It is our hope that u will cont to do Nigeria proud.
Congratulations to Dr. Dejo Akineande! We are proud of your achievements in contributing to the new frontiers in Science and Engineering!!
Keep up the good work!!!.