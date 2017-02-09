Protest cancellation: Why history has absolved 2Baba

Advertisement

BY SHEYI BABAEKO

According to Franz Fanon, “history will have no pity for those men who possessing the exceptional privilege of being able to speak word of truth to the oppressors, but have taken refuge in an attitude of passivity, of mute indifference and sometimes of cold complicity”

The social media has been occupied with the debate over the planned protest against the anti-people’s policy of the absentee Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

However, 2face Idibia decided to withdraw his involvement with the protest owing to security concern. This singular action of backing out in the last minute has been viewed with different social and political lenses.

Some have seen it as an act of cowardice while others view him as an attention-seeker albeit, the action was described, in another quarter, as a “Job” orchestrated by a mercenary who has been paid by a political enemy fighting a cold war with president Muhammadu Buhari and his party members.

Whichever school of thought you subscribe to, 2Baba must be commended for being on the side of the masses especially at a time they needed someone to be the voice of the voiceless.

For me, it was wise of him to have come to that point of deciding not to carry on with the protest because the chips were down.

The fact that the protest still went ahead without 2Face is quite commendable and shows that the honeymoon is over and the people have risen above party differences, religious beliefs, ethnic bais, social status and sex to speak with one voice in demanding for accountability and transparency.

The president must as a matter of urgency reshuffle his cabinet without further delay.

I also commend the Soldiers of Courage like Charley Boy, Comrade Sowore, Seyi Law, Deji Adeyanju and a host of other revolutionary leaders, too numerous to mention, who came out en masse to support the struggle for a better Nigeria.

The struggle must continue until we see a NEW NIGERIA.

While we await the quick response and action from the acting president Professor Yemi Osibanjo, it is important to be our brother’s keeper at this critical point in time.

The poverty level is on the high side and to love our neighbours as ourselves is the answer showing love to them. Generosity both in cash and in kind will go a very long way to save lives and properties.

The Tuface foundation can as a matter of solidarity set up a team to look into how to pay for the school fees of indigent students who cannot afford to pay their tuition. For example a N10 million education endowment fund could take hundreds of Nigerian students back to school across the six geopolitical zones.

I salute the doggednes amidst the intimidation, harassment and unwarranted insults. It is obvious that in the “Time of Universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act” as George Orwell noted.

Nigeria Will Rise again.

May God continue to Bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.