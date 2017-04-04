Protesters worsen Ndume’s plight as senate ‘shelves plan’ to recall him

Advertisement

A planned recall of Ali Ndume, lawmaker representing Borno south senatorial district, crumbled on Tuesday as the senate concluded plenary without mentioning the issue.

Quoting a source in the national assembly, NAN said the upper legislative chamber had intended to recall Ndume at plenary.

According to him, the senate took the position to hold the recall of the suspended senator because it could not be intimidated by protests.

However, the source did not specify for how long the upper legislative chamber would shelve its plan.

The protesters had given the national assembly a three-day ultimatum to recall Ndume.

They barricaded the main entrance to the national assembly as early as 8am, calling for the removal of Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Midway into plenary on Tuesday, the senate had gone into an emergency closed door session which lasted for about 40 minutes.

The protesters, who came under different groups, including internally displaced persons (IDPs), chanted pro-Ndume songs.

They also carried placards with different inscriptions such as ’Ndume again Insha Allah’, ‘Who is Afraid of Ibrahim Magu?’, ‘Stop undermining PMB’ and ‘Saraki is a curse’.

One of the leaders of the groups, Joseph Okwuama told reporters that if the lawmaker was not recalled, they would stage several protests across the federal capital territory (FCT) for seven days.

Okwuama, who is the national coordinator, All Progressives Congress (APC) movement, said the suspension of Ndume was uncalled for.

“We are talking about corruption in the country. As Nigerian youths, we have to work together in support of the anti-corruption war,” he said.

“Corruption is not all about money. What the National Assembly did is corruption. The suspension of Ndume is corruption.

“Ndume’s suspension did not follow due process. The man did not do anything.

“We are giving the National Assembly three days and if they refuse Nigerians will go to the streets of Abuja and protest for one week.