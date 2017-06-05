Saturday, July 15, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Qatar fights back, suspends all flights to Saudi Arabia

June 05
14:45 2017
Qatar Airways has announced the suspension of all its flights to Saudi Arabia.

The move by the Gulf state is coming few hours after six Arab nations severe diplomatic ties with Qatar.

“Qatar Airways has suspended all flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia until 1159 GMT the same day,” a statement from the airline read.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) major airlines, including Emirates, Etihad,  FlyDubai and Air Arabia, had earlier announced the suspension of flights to and from Doha, Qatar, from Tuesday morning.

The states had accused Qatar of supporting terrorism.

The countries have broken land, sea and air contacts with Qatar, a move seen as a significant split between powerful Gulf countries that are also US allies.

In a statement, Dubai airline, Emirates, also confirmed that its flights to and from Qatar will be suspended from Tuesday.

“As instructed by the UAE government, Emirates will suspend its flights to and from Doha, starting from the morning of 6 June 2017, until further notice,” it read.

“The airline will suspend all flights to and from Doha until further notice.

“All customers who are booked on Etihad Airways flights to and from Doha are being provided with alternative options, including full refunds on unused tickets and free rebooking to the nearest alternate Etihad Airways destinations.

“Any further changes to the status of flight schedules to Doha will be communicated through the appropriate channels.”

Social Comments

1 Comment

  1. adnansayed
    adnansayed July 15, 13:10

    The split between Qatar and other gulf Countries has shocked.

