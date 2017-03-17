Friday, March 17, 2017
Radio Biafra ‘to go live’ in America

March 17
09:59 2017
Radio Biafra will go live in America from Sunday, Leonard Anemene, a leader of the organisation, said in a statement issued on Friday.

Anemene said but for some challenges, the project would have been out earlier.

He did not say the exact location where the station will be operating from.

“On the 12th of January 2017, the leadership of IPOB in unison with the leader, deputy leader and the Directorate of State (DOS), decided to expand the broadcasting services of the Biafran struggle through the creation of a new broadcasting service in the Americas,” he said.

“So, a live broadcast of Radio Biafra International (RBi) from the Americas has been imminent for a very long time now but was delayed due to logistic bottlenecks.

“However, we are proud to announce to you all today, that we are going live on air on Sunday, the 19th of March, 2017 with a maiden broadcast, starting from 10.00 am Biafra time.”

In July, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) jammed Radio Biafra signals as a result of inciting messages transmitted by the station.

“Right now the signals from radio Biafra have been jammed successfully by the NBC,” she had told state house correspondents in Abuja.

“The commission is also working with security agencies to get those that are behind that radio because it is an illegal radio. It is not licensed by anybody to be on the airwave in Nigeria.”

But dismissing the claim, the station said the federal government cannot silence it.

“NBC lied to their master. Radio Biafra is live in BiafraLand. They cannot even ban our local station, do they even know we also transmit via satellite and online as well,” the group said in a statement.

Nnamdi Kanu, a director of the station, is currently in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Last month, a court ruled that he should be tried for treason.

  1. Freedom
    Freedom March 17, 19:21

    It is a welcome move.

    Reply to this comment

