Tuesday, January 24, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 23, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,231.37 Deals 3,228.00 Volume 228,597,834.00 Value 2,579,127,351.81Market Cap 9,025,593,431,306.96TOP GAINERS TOTAL 287 (6) NB 144.5 (2.44) GUINNESS 68.5 (1.5) GLAXOSMITH 16 (0.25) OANDO 4.75 (0.18) TOP LOSERS NESTLE 720 (-25) FO 63.88 (-2.62) CADBURY 9 (-0.13) GUARANTY 23.9 (-0.06) HONYFLOUR 1.18 (-0.06) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304.5 £GBP 373.926 EURO 323.9576 SWISS FRANC 301.9935 YEN 2.6446 Selling:$USD 305.5 £GBP 375.154 EURO 325.0215 SWISS FRANC 302.9852 YEN 2.663 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.23 Natural Gas 3.188 (-0.016) Gold 1210.10 (5.20) Silver 1.125 (0.093) Copper 2.629 (0.004) Wheat 428.50 (0.25) Coffee 155.70 (2.50) Cotton 74.39 (1.35) Cocoa 2150.00 (10.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

I won’t sack SGF, Buhari tells senate

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
I won’t sack SGF, Buhari tells senate
January 24
12:43 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected the recommendation of the senate for the sack of Babachir Lawal as secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).

Buhari said his decision was informed by the failure of the senate ad hoc committee on humanitarian crisis in the northeast to give Lawal a fair hearing.

‎He conveyed his decision in a letter read by Senate President Bukola Saraki on Tuesday.

In December 2016, the senate recommended the sack of Lawal for alleged corruption.

In its report, the senate ad hoc committee, which investigated the diversion of funds for internally displaced persons in the northeast, and was chaired by Shehu Sani, a senator from Kaduna central, accused Lawal of receiving a kickback of N200m through his company, Rholavision Limited, from a company he awarded a contract for the clearing of invasive plant species in Yobe state.‎

‎But Buhari dismissed the document as a “minority report”, saying that “the senate committee comprised nine members” but only three persons signed it.‎

“The review of the interim report showed that only three members signed the report. ‎This makes it a minority report of a senate committee‎,” he said.

He said Lawal was not given the opportunity to clear himself of the allegations, and that the company linked to him was not accorded the chance as well.‎

“The current report does not meet the principle of fair hearing‎ required in cases of abuse of office by public officer,” he said.‎

Reacting to the letter, Sani, chairman of the committee, described the current anti-corruption war of the president as a farce.‎

“This letter is a funeral service of the president’s anti-corruption war,” he said.‎

“When it comes to fighting corruption in the national assembly and the judiciary, the president uses insecticide, but when it comes to the presidency he uses deodorant‎.”

He also explained that the SGF was invited personally and through the media‎, but that he chose to ignore the invitation.

He added that seven of nine members of the committee signed the interim report, and that Buhari’s letter absolving L‎awal of guilt was full of lies.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Mohammed Usman
    Mohammed Usman January 24, 14:37

    The days shall come when the majority report shall emanate. at least, even if not here in Nigeria, on earth, in the great beyond where Allah Himself remain the ONLY JUDGE!

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

January 24, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.13394.04338.60
LAGOS497605520
KANO495600518
PH500605520
ABUJA497605520
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.