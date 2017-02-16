Saturday, February 18, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 17, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY:   All Share Index 25,164.91   Deals 2,713.00   Volume 480,000,153.00   Value 1,979,409,018.81Market Cap 8,709,099,857,643.21 TOP GAINERS   TOTAL 273.01 (2.9)   NB 115 (1.98)   JBERGER 38.39 (1.82)   PZ 13.39 (1.23)   PRESCO 47.01 (1.01)   TOP LOSERS   FO 59.21 (-3.11)   UAC-PROP 1.94 (-0.1)   CUSTODYNS 3.24 (-0.08)   GUINNESS 60.95 (-0.05)   FBNH 3.3 (-0.04)   CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304.5   £GBP 378.0368   EURO 324.2316   SWISS FRANC 304.7438   YEN 2.6966   Selling: $USD 305.5   £GBP 379.2783   EURO 325.2964   SWISS FRANC 305.7446   YEN 2.7055   CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.86   Natural Gas 2.847 (-0.007)   Gold 1240.20 (-1.40)   Silver 18.035 (-0.039)   Copper 2.7055 (-0.013)   Wheat 444.75 (-3.00)   Coffee 149.00 (0.60)   Cotton 73.62 (-1.39)   Cocoa 2009.00 (-33.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Registering SIM cards under umbrellas, in kiosks to attract N5m fine

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Registering SIM cards under umbrellas, in kiosks to attract N5m fine
February 16
07:06 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Henceforth, telecommunications companies will be fined N5 million if their agents are found carrying out the registration of SIM cards in an open or uncontrolled environment.

Salisu Abdu, head of enforcement unit at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), made this known on Wednesday while speaking with journalists.

Abdu said three persons found registering SIM cards in open places in Abuja had been arrested.

He said the federal government had already issued a directive to this effect through the NCC to all telecoms operators.

The directive, Abdu noted, was issued in November 2016.

It warned telecommunications companies that their agents should stop the registration of SIM cards under umbrellas and in kiosks as from February 1, 2017.

The NCC official said adherence to the directive will help the commission trace where SIM cards are registered.

“SIM registration should only be done in a controlled environment- a permanent building with logos and structures of the operators in place – with identities of the agents doing the registration.

“Today, in view of the fact that deadline has ended on February 2, the NCC team is going to ensure that no any agent are doing the registration outside the controlled environment.

“We went to Gwanrimpa Gate and some other places around the place. All the three we arrested today were doing the registration in a controlled environment; they were doing that under umbrellas and in kiosks.

“We came up with this so we will be able to trace where SIM cards are registered to stem the tide of rising crimes, especially kidnapping and militancy,” Abdu said.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
NCCSIM cards registrationtelecoms companies
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Onyema
    Onyema February 18, 10:01

    Salisu Abdu is quite jobless, NCC should face the ridiculous ubiquitous tariffs and deductions by these operators and stop agonising Nigerians with expensive requests. How many agents can afford a so called befitting structure, may be with split unit and VIP reception?

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

Feb 17, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.12391.22335.51
LAGOS517630540
KANO517627537
PH516630542
ABUJA517630540
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.