Reno Omokri visits Abuja House but did not see Buhari

Reno Omokri, former special assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on new media, has released pictures of him posing in front of Abuja House in London.

Buhari, who has rarely been seen in public since he left Nigeria on May 7, has hosted visitors at Abuja House on two separate occasions in the last one week.

The first, being on Sunday when John Oyegun, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led some governors of the party to meet with the president.

Three days later, Abdulaziz Yari, chairman of the Nigerian governors’ forum, led six of his counterparts, including two from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to Buhari.

Pictures of the two meetings were made public.

It is not clear when Omokri visited the place but the content of the message he posted showed that the visit was recent.

If pilgrims to Mecca can get dollars at concessionary rate of ₦200 to $1, I also demand mine because I am a pilgrim to Abuja House, London! pic.twitter.com/CtvzcTNCx9 — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 27, 2017

Omokri is a fierce critic of the current administration.

Abuja House is the Nigerian high commission in the United Kingdom.