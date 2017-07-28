Monday, July 31, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Reno Omokri visits Abuja House but did not see Buhari

Reno Omokri visits Abuja House but did not see Buhari
July 28
17:32 2017
Reno Omokri, former special assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on new media, has released pictures of him posing in front of Abuja House in London.

Buhari, who has rarely been seen in public since he left Nigeria on May 7, has hosted visitors at Abuja House on two separate occasions in the last one week.

The first, being on Sunday when John Oyegun, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led some governors of the party to meet with the president.

Three days later, Abdulaziz Yari, chairman of the Nigerian governors’ forum, led six of his counterparts, including two from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to Buhari.

Pictures of the two meetings were made public.

It is not clear when Omokri visited the place but the content of the message he posted showed that the visit was recent.

Omokri is a fierce critic of the current administration.

Abuja House is the Nigerian high commission in the United Kingdom.

  1. FAMO
    FAMO July 31, 09:30

    We need people like him around.To remind us of the failures of gej and to wake up Apc not to forget their promises

