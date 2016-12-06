COMING SOON: A Christian court of appeal, as reps support bill

Advertisement

The house of representatives has passed for second reading a bill seeking to alter the 1999 constitution to provide for the establishment of the Ecclesiastical court of appeal in the country.

While speaking on the floor of the house on Tuesday, Gyang Dung, sponsor of the bill, explained that it would provide for functions, jurisdiction, qualifications and appointments in spiritual matters as regards the church.

He also said the amendment to the constitution was in accordance with Section 37 of the same, which provides for freedom of thought and religion.

“This will take care of the appointment of cardinals, the jurisdiction of this appellate court will supervise ecclesiastical matters in Christian law,” he said.

“This amendment will widen the scope of jurisdiction and adjudication in the country.”

The house passed the bill for the second time after it was put to a voice vote by Yakubu Dogara, the speaker.

Dogara further referred the bill to the special ad hoc committee on the review of the 1999 constitution.