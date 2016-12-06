COMING SOON: A Christian court of appeal, as reps support bill

The house of representatives has passed for second reading a bill seeking to alter the 1999 constitution to provide for the establishment of the Ecclesiastical court of appeal in the country.
While speaking on the floor of the house on Tuesday, Gyang Dung, sponsor of the bill, explained that it would provide for functions, jurisdiction, qualifications and appointments in spiritual matters as regards the church.
He also said the amendment to the constitution was in accordance with Section 37 of the same, which provides for freedom of thought and religion.
“This will take care of the appointment of cardinals, the jurisdiction of this appellate court will supervise ecclesiastical matters in Christian law,” he said.
“This amendment will widen the scope of jurisdiction and adjudication in the country.”
The house passed the bill for the second time after it was put to a voice vote by Yakubu Dogara, the speaker.
Dogara further referred the bill to the special ad hoc committee on the review of the 1999 constitution.
Your comment..A welcome development
Somebody should please help me. What is a Christian court? What will be the rules and practice direction of such a court? Is it the Bible? Why should we compete with the Islamists
Sir, how would you feel if God’s Word (the Bible) has a say in this nation? Because as it is Muslims are doing everything to islamize Nigeria, if Jesus is not introduced into the affairs of this nation I’m anyway, then be rest assured that you will regret not being a part of this Christian court bill. I really don’t even care if nobody goes to that court to sort issues out, dou the Bible will be the law there, but atleast I’d be happy that God’s word will be used as a standard of living in this country.
This is a deceptive move to legalise the introduction of Sharia Court system to the Southern part of this Country We DON’T NEED a CHRISTIAn COURT. SECULAR STATUS or to your tents oh Israel.
This will surely happen when we elected bunch of School cert into making our laws. It is so sad. upon all the professors of laws as we have them, none can tell the other the right thing. Soon the Herbalist will call for their own court too. Ritual Killing is their right. What are we doing in this country?
I think there is need to separate politics from religion as it will always lead to crises.