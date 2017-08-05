Sunday, August 6, 2017
Return or resign — Charly Boy to lead anti-Buhari protest in Abuja

August 05
19:14 2017
Charly Boy, entertainer and activist, will on Monday lead a protest to demand that President Muhammadu Buhari resume office or resign.

According to a statement which a coalition of civil society groups issued on Saturday, the protest would take place in Abuja.

The groups promised to continue their protest – a sit-in – at the Unity Fountain in Abuja until the president either returns or resigns.

“Today is the 90th day since President Muhammadu Buhari left the country on a medical tourism in London,” the statement read.

“We are writing to inform the general public, local and international media, civil society groups that Mr Charles Oputa, AKA Charlie Boy and other prominent Nigerians will be leading the Monday daily sit-out at the Unity Fountain by 10am.

“The flag-off of the daily sit-out will commence with a procession from the Unity Fountain to Aso Rock by 9am prompt.

“The London leg of the protest which is scheduled to hold at the Abuja House, London by 11am (UK time) will be led by Comrade Chidi Cali, Barrister Bob and several others.

“Other prominent Nigerians that have indicated interest in gracing the daily sit-out in demanding for President Muhammadu Buhari’s return or resignation from office are Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke and many others.”

  1. Adilan mao
    Adilan mao August 06, 12:23

    Being a president of a country should not be a do or die affair. Okay he is seriously sick, there should be someone intelligent enough in that party to give him good advice but none is forthcoming. This project Nigeria involves all of us and we know he has tried His best. But his current state will not let him continue as we wish except of course Nigeria problems begin to drag. In economics term Nigeria problems are growing geometrically while the solution is coming arithmetically…..NO SOLUTION. He should come back and go home to rest and allow either the acting president to continue or for a new election for a vibrant and energetic youth to come in

