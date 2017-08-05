Return or resign — Charly Boy to lead anti-Buhari protest in Abuja

Advertisement

Charly Boy, entertainer and activist, will on Monday lead a protest to demand that President Muhammadu Buhari resume office or resign.

According to a statement which a coalition of civil society groups issued on Saturday, the protest would take place in Abuja.

The groups promised to continue their protest – a sit-in – at the Unity Fountain in Abuja until the president either returns or resigns.

“Today is the 90th day since President Muhammadu Buhari left the country on a medical tourism in London,” the statement read.

“We are writing to inform the general public, local and international media, civil society groups that Mr Charles Oputa, AKA Charlie Boy and other prominent Nigerians will be leading the Monday daily sit-out at the Unity Fountain by 10am.

“The flag-off of the daily sit-out will commence with a procession from the Unity Fountain to Aso Rock by 9am prompt.

“The London leg of the protest which is scheduled to hold at the Abuja House, London by 11am (UK time) will be led by Comrade Chidi Cali, Barrister Bob and several others.

“Other prominent Nigerians that have indicated interest in gracing the daily sit-out in demanding for President Muhammadu Buhari’s return or resignation from office are Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke and many others.”