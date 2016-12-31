Return the $600,000 you collected from Ibori, Jibrin tells Dogara

Advertisement

Abdulmumin Jibrin, suspended member of the house of representatives, has told Yakubu Dogara, the speaker, to return the $600,000 he collected from James Ibori since he has denied the former Delta state governor.

On December 23, Dogara had denied claims by Peter Nwabaoshi, a senator, that the former governor influenced his emergence as speaker in June 2015.

But in a statement on Saturday, Jibrin said the sum allegedly collected by Dogara was used in his campaign.

He said Ibori also provided “huge support” to Dogara by mobilising legislators from Delta state, the south south and south east zone to support him.

“It is such a shame that Speaker Dogara denied the fact that former governor James Ibori provided huge support to his emergence as speaker by mobilising members from Delta state and some from the the south south and south east zone to support him,” the statement read.

“Since he has disowned Ibori, he should at least have the honour to return the $600,000 Ibori donated to his speakership campaign‬. I am sure he cannot deny the fact that he collected that money cash.”

Jibrin said that he had secured funding from two reputable international organisations “to establish an online platform that will serve as a central point to disseminate budget fraud, corruption acts and publish evidence.”

He also stated that he would hold series of public lectures and sensitisation programmes on budget fraud and corruption across the country.

“Our first event will hold in Kano on 9th January 2017 with 5000 youths across the country in attendance. Our anti-corruption crusade with be ruthless in 2017,” he said.

“I remain very proud that despite the organised witch-hunt against me using the institution of the house they have not been able to establish any offence that I have committed during the course of discharging my duties in the 5 years I have spent in the house.

“It is noteworthy that no member of the house has formally accused me of corruption or abuse of office as I have consistently done against the speaker and others.”

When contacted, Dogara’s spokesman responded with the same words he used on December 23, saying: “Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara does not have a relationship, political or otherwise with former Governor James Ibori of Delta state to warrant the insinuations.”