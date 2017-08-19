Saturday, August 19, 2017
REVEALED: APC tweets 2014 video as that of Buhari’s return

August 19
13:35 2017
The video which the APC United Kingdom tweeted when it wished President Muhammadu Buhari a safe trip to the country is from 2014 when former President Goodluck Jonathan was in power.

Shortly after Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, announced that his principal would return “later today”, @APCUKingdom tweeted a video of the Nigerian presidential jet leaving an airport.

The tweet had the words: ‘Safe journey Mr President’.

But checks by TheCable showed that the exact video was uploaded to YouTube on August 7, 2014. It currently has 2,062 views.

Adesina did not specify the time that his principal would return to the country.

Buhari has been receiving treatment in the UK since May 7.

See below the 2014 video and that which APC tweeted on Saturday.

Social Comments

1 Comment

  1. Ibrahim
    Ibrahim August 19, 15:53

    Thank you @TheCableNG
    APC We have nothing to say to you.
    Continue with your lies and treachery

    Reply to this comment

