Wednesday, January 25, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
Rivers petitions senate over Shell’s ‘planned relocation’ to Lagos
January 25
15:17 2017
‎The Rivers state government has petitioned the senate over the “planned relocation” of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) headquarters to Lagos state.

The attorney-general of Rivers state brought a petition through George Sekibo, a senator from the state, to the upper legislative chamber, on the matter on Wednesday.

Sekibo said the petitioner is praying the senate to investigate why the oil‎ major wants to leave the state, which he said is the capital of oil-producing states, for Lagos.

He said Shell’s planned action might spark off a security crisis in the Niger‎ Delta.

“Shell is planning a relocation to Lagos without any crisis in Port Harcourt,” he said.

“If they relocate now, it will cause security problems. So, the petitioner is asking that the senate should intervene to know why Shell wants to take the action.”

Sekibo laid the petition, and‎ Senate President Bukola Saraki referred it to the committee on public petitions for investigation.

