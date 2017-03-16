Sagay: Magu rejected by senate because he’s just too good for the job

Advertisement

The senate refused to confirm Ibrahim Magu as substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) because of his consistency in the war against corruption, says Itse Sagay, senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) said the senators feel threatened by Magu’s commitment to the job, hence their second rejection of his nomination.

The senate had based its refusal to confirm Magu on a Department of State Services (DSS) report which says the EFCC acting chairman failed an integrity test.

But Sagay told The Nation that Magu is a “man of integrity” who is “just too good for the job”.

“They know that Magu has been outstanding in the fight against corruption, and that his achievements have simply been extremely praiseworthy. He’s been consistent; he’s committed. He’s a man of high integrity and his productivity has been high,” he said.

“The only reason they will refuse to confirm him is that they decided to be perverse on this occasion for reasons best known to them. Probably it’s known to everybody.

“Maybe it’s because he’s just too good for the job, and a lot of people are uncomfortable with people like that who are committed and determined to root out corruption from the country. That’s what it is.”

Sagay also noted that President Muhammadu Buhari will continue to appoint Magu to lead the EFCC, even if the senate refuses to confirm him.

“They have done their own part of the job – very good. They don’t appoint, they merely confirm. So, the appointor will continue to appoint,” he added.