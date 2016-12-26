Tuesday, December 27, 2016
TheCable

Sambisa will serve as army training ground, says Buratai

December 26
19:47 2016
Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, on Monday said Sambisa forest would serve as training ground for personnel of the Nigerian Army.

Buratai said this in Damasak, a town in Borno, while celebrating Christmas with troops of 145 Battalion.

He said troops were already conducting a mop up operation in the forest.

“We are also opening up roads to Sambisa and Alagarno forest. Sambisa forest is going to be one of our training grounds,” he said.

“I have already directed that we should conduct Nigerian Army small arms championship in that forest next year.

“And we are going to use it also to test fire our fighting vehicles, other key equipment and weapons that require testing whenever we want to induct new weapon and equipment into the Nigerian army inventory.

“It will afford us very good ground for basic tactics and indeed advance tactics, including but not limited to tactics at the Platoon, company, battalion, Brigade and even division levels.

“We are going to make it more robust to make sure that these criminals do not come back to that forest again.”

Copyright 2016 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
  1. prosper Akata
    prosper Akata December 27, 13:29

    Your comment..God bless NA. shame to their
    sponsors

