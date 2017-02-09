Thursday, February 9, 2017
EXTRA: I joked with Buhari last night, says Saraki

February 09
10:00 2017
Senate President Bukola Saraki has revealed that he had a conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently on vacation in the UK.

Saraki said the president was in “high spirits”, and that both of them joked about him working late into the night.

The number three citizen disclosed this on Twitter.

“Happy to have spoken with @NGRPresident @MBuhari tonight. He was in good spirits and joked about my working late into the night, as usual,” he tweeted.

Saraki’s tweet came hours after Hajiya Rakiya, the only surviving sister of Buhari, said since the president left in January, she has been speaking with him every day.

Buhari was expected back in the country on Sunday, but he wrote a letter to the senate, informing the legislative chamber that his vacation had been extended.

Buhari’s health condition has drawn a lot of concern from the public, but Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and presidential aides have assured Nigerians that he is “hale and hearty.”

On Tuesday, Femi Adesina, his spokesman told Channels Television that Buhari should be expected back in the country “sooner that people think”.

Social Comments

2 Comments

  1. Mamman Bako
    Mamman Bako February 09, 13:55

    These guys claiming they’ve spoken to the president should be sure they are telling the truth! Osinbajo and Saraki be sure, only God will forgive you if you are not, Nigerians will be unforgiving.

  2. Baron
    Baron February 09, 16:57

    Buhari’s health situation is irrelevant to the Nigerian economic, political and even social space at this moment. Full power has since been legally transferred to the Vice President. Those still dwelling on Buhari are just simply emotional or brewing mischief for personal ends.

