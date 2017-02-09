EXTRA: I joked with Buhari last night, says Saraki

Advertisement

Senate President Bukola Saraki has revealed that he had a conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently on vacation in the UK.

Saraki said the president was in “high spirits”, and that both of them joked about him working late into the night.

The number three citizen disclosed this on Twitter.

“Happy to have spoken with @NGRPresident @MBuhari tonight. He was in good spirits and joked about my working late into the night, as usual,” he tweeted.

Happy to have spoken with @NGRPresident @MBuhari tonight.

He was in good spirits and joked about my working late into the night, as usual. — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) February 8, 2017

Saraki’s tweet came hours after Hajiya Rakiya, the only surviving sister of Buhari, said since the president left in January, she has been speaking with him every day.

Buhari was expected back in the country on Sunday, but he wrote a letter to the senate, informing the legislative chamber that his vacation had been extended.

Buhari’s health condition has drawn a lot of concern from the public, but Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and presidential aides have assured Nigerians that he is “hale and hearty.”

On Tuesday, Femi Adesina, his spokesman told Channels Television that Buhari should be expected back in the country “sooner that people think”.