Thursday, January 26, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 24, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,217.54 Deals 3,055.00 Volume 187,704,002.00 Value 10,428,197,564.44Market Cap 9,020,836,589,758.87TOP GAINERS NESTLE 749 (29) SEPLAT 380 (15) GUINNESS 71 (2.5) UACN 17.13 (0.81) STANBIC 16.8 (0.66) TOP LOSERS 7UP 101.4 (-5.33) NB 142.5 (-2) ZENITHBANK 15.4 (-0.55) NCR 23.9 (-0.4) CUSTODYINS 3.63 (-0.19) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304.5 £GBP 378.8285 EURO 326.7894 SWISS FRANC 304.8658 YEN 2.6795 Selling:$USD 305.5 £GBP 380.0726 EURO 327.8626 SWISS FRANC 305.867 YEN 2.6883 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.87 Natural Gas 3.319 (0.076) Gold 1214.40 (-1.20) Silver 17.20 (0.014) Copper 2.701 (0.0535) Wheat 428.75 (-4.50) Coffee 155.40 (0.00) Cotton 73.32 (-1.31) Cocoa 2191.00 (26.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Saraki launches made-in-Nigeria contest to counter imported goods

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Saraki launches made-in-Nigeria contest to counter imported goods
January 02
18:05 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Bukola Saraki, president of the senate, has launched a contest to promote made-in-Nigeria products.

The contest, scheduled to run for three months, is aimed at showcasing the process and raw materials used in producing locally-made goods.

In a statement that Saraki personally signed, he said that the contest would identify the good products that could be matched with investors and government agencies.

He said that such agencies or investors would drive the products to the extent that they compete favourably with any similar product being imported.

“Today, as promised, we kick-start the soft launch of the #MadeInNigeria challenge,” he said.

“This campaign is organised to showcase everyday products that are used by Nigerians and produced by Nigerians locally that serves as an alternative to imported products.”

“The next few weeks, we hope to identify products and ideas that can be matched with investors and government agencies. To wrap up the challenge, in March, we will be inviting some of the finalist to a made in Nigeria Roundtable at the senate.”

“This round-table will allow us, legislators, government agencies, business owners, and everyday Nigerian consumers to review and update the report of the National Assembly Business Environment Roundtable (NASSBER), which was held in 2016 to improve the ease of doing business in the country.”

Saraki added that the round-table would also be used to get feedback on the public procurement act passed by the senate in 2016.

The amended act mandates government agencies to give preference to local manufacturers in procurement of goods and services.

To participate in the contest, participants are to shoot a video of between 45 seconds to three minutes showcasing their product or service that is an alternative to imported ones.

The manufacturer must utilise up to 70 per cent of locally-sourced raw materials to qualify as a made in Nigeria goods or services.

The video has to state the registration status of the company, the number of people currently employed and the intervention needed from government to aid small businesses in Nigeria.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
MadeinNigerianigeriaSaraki
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. James livinus
    James livinus January 27, 00:00

    wonderful if Nigeria leaders will start looking for ideas to support then soon we will start exporting to other Nation.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

January 26, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.31399.02338.67
LAGOS498610530
KANO497608525
PH500610530
ABUJA498610530
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.