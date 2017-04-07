Saturday, April 8, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

Saraki, Magu, Ali meet at Aso Rock mosque

Saraki, Magu, Ali meet at Aso Rock mosque
April 07
15:49 2017
Senate President Bukola Saraki, Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Hameed Ali, comptroller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service, on Friday joined President Muhammadu Buhari for Jumat prayers at Aso Rock mosque.

Bello Masari, governor of Katsina state, and Lawal Daura, director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), were also at the mosque.

Magu and Ali have been having running battles with the senate.

While Magu's nomination was rejected, Ali was denied audience at the upper legislative chamber because he refused to heed the instruction of wearing customs uniform.

The senate had summoned him over a retroactive policy of the agency he leads.

This is the second time that Magu will be meeting Daura at the presidential villa since the senate refused to confirm him.

The lawmakers had said a security report by the DSS indicted the anti-graft czar.

None of the dignitaries spoke to state house correspondents after the prayers.

Saraki and Magu took the same route out of the mosque, but maintained a little distance.

The senate president walked into the office of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo for a brief meeting before leaving the villa.

  Abey
    Abey April 08, 23:23

    My President, please keep your focus tight. Don't be carried away by any religionist without morality.

