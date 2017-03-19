Monday, March 20, 2017
MARCH 19, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,653.16 Deals 2,325.00 Volume 151,384,092.00 Value 1,857,230,771.31Market Cap 8,878,071,984,085.20TOP GAINERS DANGCEM 166 (6) BETAGLAS 42.18 (2) WAPCO 36 (1.5) GUARANTY 26.3 (0.5) DANGSUGAR 6.19 (0.19) TOP LOSERS NB 130 (-3.84) GUINNESS 66.5 (-3.49) FO 47.95 (-0.98) ZENITHBANK 14.13 (-0.42) AIRSERVICE 3.07 (-0.12) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305.75 GBP 377.2344 EURO 327.9169 SWISS FRANC 302.715 YEN 2.695 Selling:$USD 306.75 £GBP 378.4682 EURO 328.9894 SWISS FRANC 303.7059 YEN 2.7038 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.42 Natural Gas 2.95 (0.048) Gold 1229.50 (2.40) Silver 17.41 (0.08) Copper 2.693 (0.0155) Wheat 436.50 (0.50) Coffee 142.00 (0.55) Cotton 78.32 (0.15) Cocoa 2020.00 (-7.00)
MARCH 16, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,418.08 Deals 2,468.00 Volume 280,945,416.00 Value 2,349,419,384.30Market Cap 8,796,717,470,596.41TOP GAINERS NB 133.84 (3.14) FO 48.93 (1.12) GUARANTY 25.8 (0.45) ZENITHBANK 14.55 (0.4) FLOURMILL 17.85 (0.35) TOP LOSERS 7UP 77.71 (-8.29) TOTAL 274.55 (-5.45) ASHAKACEM 9.5 (-0.5) DANGCEM 160 (-0.5) UACN 14 (-0.25) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305.75 GBP 377.2344 EURO 327.9169 SWISS FRANC 302.715 YEN 2.695 Selling:$USD 306.75 £GBP 378.4682 EURO 328.9894 SWISS FRANC 303.7059 YEN 2.7038 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.15 Natural Gas 2.904 (-0.077) Gold 1226.10 (25.40) Silver 17.30 (0.377) Copper 2.679 (0.0225) Wheat 435.50 (-0.50) Coffee 141.55 (0.65) Cotton 78.05 (-0.03) Cocoa 2035.00 (-13.00)

Saraki: Magu not rejected because of DSS report
March 19
07:57 2017
Bukola Saraki, senate president, has said that a report issued by the Department of State Services (DSS) was not behind the senate’s refusal to confirm Ibrahim Magu as substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The DSS had questioned the integrity of Magu in a report made available to the senate prior to his confirmation hearing.

But Saraki based the senate’s decision on the result of widespread consultation and “feelers from the people”.

The senate president spoke on the matter in an interview with TVC News in Morocco on the sidelines of the African summit on climate change and food security.

“I don’t think there’s anywhere we said he was rejected because of accusation. We have nominees that come up all the time for different issues,” he said.

“Two weeks ago, we screened the CJN, he passed through. Now the chairman EFCC has not passed through. Someone else will come and pass through. These are constitutional roles. I don’t think we should politicise it.

“Those that have been following up the issue will see that we have bent backwards tremendously to try to create ways by which some of these issues should be addressed. It’s all part of our democracy. There’s still a learning curve.

“There must be consultation. We get feelers from the people. And in a time that there’s biting economy, we have to be very sensitive to some of the issues that we do.”

  1. Camo
    Camo March 20, 12:15

    It’s crystal clear that those who are not comfortable with Magu are traditional unrepentant corrupt class..They cannot survive without stealing

Exchange Rates

March 20, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK316.00392.15339.92
LAGOS449535470
KANO450545470
PH454547480
ABUJA450540472
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
