Thursday, June 15, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Saraki’s trial slowed down the economy, says Akpabio

June 15
13:26 2017
Godswill Akpabio, minority leader of the senate, says the trial of Senate President Bukola Saraki at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) slowed down the economy.

On Wednesday, Saraki was discharged and acquitted of an 18-count charge bordering on false declaration of assets.

Speaking on Thursday, just before the upper legislative chamber adjourned for a two-week break, Akpabio told his colleagues that the prices of stocks went up at the stock exchange after Saraki was cleared.

Akpabio described it as a good sign that the economy is bouncing back.

“It’s a good sign that the economy is bouncing back as a result of the victory. Mr President I was listening to Channels Television… I heard of what happened at the stock exchange, shares prices went up,” he said.

“This is an indication that even the trial was slowing down the economy. I want to congratulate Nigerians for this.”

Some Nigerians received the news of Saraki’s acquittal with shock, but as expected the number three man in the country described it as a victory for the rule of law, saying he had forgiven those who “persecuted” him.

bukola saraki CCT Godswill Akpabio
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Eyeganyan
    Eyeganyan June 15, 20:24

    U People Shld Av D Fear Of God.

    Reply to this comment

