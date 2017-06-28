Security operatives storm Sambo’s residence, threaten to shoot his neighbours

Advertisement

Heavily armed operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) stormed the Kaduna residence of former Vice-President Namadi Sambo on Wednesday.

Accompanied by men of the Department of State Services (DSS) and state anti-robbery squad (SARS), officials of the commission spent two hours searching the house.

A source said the operatives came with a search warrant which they handed over to the guards they met there.

The major road leading to the house was blocked during the operation, subjecting motorists and passersby to hardship.

“On arrival, they warned that anybody that moved around would be shot,” a resident said.

Umar Sani, spokesman of Sambo, confirmed that the officials came with a warrant.

Sani said it was not the first time the house was being searched.

“This is not the first time they are searching the house. They have been coming to search the house on several occasions,” he said.

“Today they came with a court order and gave a copy of the court order to the CSO (chief security officer) in the house.”

After they finished the search, they wrote at the back page of the warrant that they gave to the CSO that they did not find anything and they left.