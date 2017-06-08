Senate probes ‘extortion of pilgrims’ by hajj commission

Advertisement

The senate on Wednesday mandated its committee on foreign affairs to investigate the alleged extortion of Muslim pilgrims by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The upper legislative chamber also urged the federal government to direct the commission to review its package.

The resolution of the senate followed a motion entitled ‘Extorting of pilgrims by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria’. It was sponsored by Ibrahim Danbaba, a lawmaker representing Sokoto south.

Danbaba said that private organisations were offering lesser than the hajj commission’s package for intending pilgrims who wanted to visit Saudi Arabia.

He said while the commission was offering N1.555 million per pilgrim, private profit-making organisation were offering N1.250 million, which is about N300,000 lesser.

“The commission on May 29, 2017, released the approved hajj packages for 23 states. The approved packages for the 23 states so far released averages N1.555 million per pilgrim,” Danbaba told his colleagues.

“Profit making bodies are offering cheaper packages for instance Ashar travel and tours is offering a package of N1.250 million inclusive of $500 pocket money per pilgrim, this is about N300,000 lower than the package approved by the Hajj commission.

“The air fare charged by the tour operator is $1,000 per pilgrim compared to N1,650 by the Hajj commission. NAHCON negotiates and provides for all pilgrims of Medina and Arafat of all states. It also their responsibility for feeding arrangements.

“The cost of feeding of feeding the pilgrim which is inbuilt of the tour packages constitutes baggage on the pilgrim since he or her right is circumscribed.”

The senator said the meals provided for pilgrims in the holy land by the commission were below par and did not come at the right time.

The senate adopted the motion after it was put to a voice vote by Bukola Saraki, senate president.