Tuesday, February 7, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
Shema, ex-Katsina gov, weeps as EFCC rearrests him

Shema, ex-Katsina gov, weeps as EFCC rearrests him
February 07
12:01 2017
Ibrahim Shema, former governor of Katsina state, broke down in tears after operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) rearrested him on Tuesday.

Shema initially resisted the attempt to arrest him at a Katsina high court where he was arraigned.

He is standing a 22-count charge bordering on alleged criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds.

There was a mild drama when he protested being humiliated publicly, but he had no choice than to surrender to the security agency after one hour.

In September, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declared him wanted for allegedly refusing to honour its invitation.

Shema has denied the allegations of corruption levelled against him, accusing Bello Masari, his successor, of witch-hunting him.

Copyright 2017 TheCable.
Tags
EFCCIbrahim ShemaKatsina
1 Comment

  1. Bidoma,
    Bidoma, February 07, 18:00

    Every thing about EFCC is bu*****t where the presidency determines it all, who should be arrested and delt with on the basis of religion, regional or who is behind the allegations as the northern clerics had suggested that former president Goodluck Jonathan be invited by the commission for questioning.they should start from IBB, OBASONJO before it gets to JONATHAN.

