Wednesday, September 6, 2017
‘Cabinet reshuffle loading’, ‘She’s a PDP trainee’ — reactions to endorsement of Atiku by Buhari’s minister

'Cabinet reshuffle loading', 'She's a PDP trainee' — reactions to endorsement of Atiku by Buhari's minister
September 06
14:51 2017
On Wednesday, a video of Aisha Alhassan, minister of women affairs, endorsing former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar for the 2019 presidency, trended on social media.

Alhassan is one of the six female ministers in the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

As expected, Nigerians hit social media to express their feelings about the decision of a minister to throw her weight behind a man who jostled for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with the incumbent president.

Abubakar was one of the five aspirants who sought the ticket of the then opposition party in the buildup to the 2015 election.

Below are reactions on Twitter:

Social Comments

1 Comment

  1. Muazu Hamidu Wali
    Muazu Hamidu Wali September 06, 22:16

    Who said Buhari will contest 2019. Definitely Out of the so called APC stalwarts, Atiku stands taller than all of them. Why can’t she say so?

    Reply to this comment

