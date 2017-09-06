‘Cabinet reshuffle loading’, ‘She’s a PDP trainee’ — reactions to endorsement of Atiku by Buhari’s minister

Advertisement

On Wednesday, a video of Aisha Alhassan, minister of women affairs, endorsing former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar for the 2019 presidency, trended on social media.

Alhassan is one of the six female ministers in the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

As expected, Nigerians hit social media to express their feelings about the decision of a minister to throw her weight behind a man who jostled for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with the incumbent president.

Abubakar was one of the five aspirants who sought the ticket of the then opposition party in the buildup to the 2015 election.

Below are reactions on Twitter:

Mama Taraba shld be bold enough 2 resign 1st thing tmrw morning. I think if Atiku bcm President of Northeast in 2019..she can b his Diezani — Mallam Ibro Audi (@batabosso) September 5, 2017

At least Mama Taraba got more balls than some of you supposed men hiding behind activism to advertise yourself to Atiku. — Zulqy™ (@zulqy77) September 6, 2017

Cabinet Reshuffle loading and I see Mama Taraba going — Yẹmí Òkè ???????? (@GoodYemi) September 6, 2017

Mama Taraba would have been sacked if she is a minister in Jonathan's Administration Remember Sanusi Lamido Sanusi. — ¤I Follow Back¤ (@Onyema_Donald) September 6, 2017

Northerners r saying Mama Taraba should resign for endorsing Atiku '19. U ppl that were saying sth about sharing Northern votes how far? ???? — AlphaFemale (@alpha_orikaeze1) September 6, 2017

If I hear anybody say "mama taraba was caught" again abi she steal from you? Mama say your mind it is call freedom of speech. — Buhari Hayat (@sunsetbuhar) September 6, 2017

I have just been notified by @akaebube that Mama Taraba will likely sign for TURAKI FC ahead of 2019 league season — Oti joseph ugochukwu (@otiugochukwu45) September 6, 2017

You can't be a minister in my govt and go about campaigning for another, Mama Taraba should hand in her resignation letter 1st thing 2morow — Orshio Raphael (@Lordraph001) September 6, 2017

So Mama Taraba was one of those Vultures that Aisha was talking about while her Husband was on Medical vacation…I see ???? — MujahidBashirfx (@mbasheer01) September 6, 2017

All my concern is #Nigeria out of #recession. Whoever Mama Taraba campaign for is her headache not mine.

???????????? — BELLO EMMANUEL (@douglasknny) September 6, 2017

Some people are loyal to their political tendency, mama Taraba is one, she has not abandoned her political tendency. Atiku is her godfather — Mallam Sola. (@Solar_unique) September 6, 2017

More respect for Mama Taraba. She has more balls than the men in Buhari's cabinet. ???????????????? — Folake (@MischievousNG) September 6, 2017

Mama Taraba knows that her boss has nothing to offer in terms of ideas. I commend her for being bold enough to pitch her tent for 2019. — MR. Ikman5 (@Ikman5) September 6, 2017

So Mama Taraba is not happy because President Buhari did not rig election for her? Truly she's a PDP trainee. #NOLoyalty — Jerry koko Durojaiye (@kokomatic) September 6, 2017

Don't be surprised about Mama Taraba's open campaign go Atiku. They've been very strong allies for years. — Muhd Ibrahim Abba (@el_bonga) September 5, 2017

That is what some of us don't get, not everyone's loyalty is bought through appointment. Mama Taraba is showing where her loyalty lies https://t.co/KOCq2wWk8F — SIDDI (@Ameer_Siddibe) September 6, 2017

Mama Taraba just Atikulated her mind for 2019. Resignation is the best option for her. — Mallam Ibro Audi (@batabosso) September 5, 2017

And Mama Taraba hammered a nail in the coffin already. Literally she did it in an Atikulate manner — Jøzhua MamFA (@jozhthafuture) September 6, 2017

It took Buhari more than 6 months to replace Kogi State Minister that died in an accident. It will take him 2 more yrs to remove Mama Taraba https://t.co/dEUbZCT8on — MR. Ikman5 (@Ikman5) September 6, 2017