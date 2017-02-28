Shettima, Amosun at UN headquarters as Amina Mohammed takes oath of office (updated)

Advertisement

Ibikunle Amosun, governor of Ogun state, and Kashim Shetimma, his Borno state counterpart, were among the Nigerian politicians who witnessed the swearing-in ceremony of Amina Mohammed, deputy secretary-general of the United Nations (UN), on Tuesday.

Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the UN, administered the oath on Mohammed, former minister of environment, at the UN headquarters in New York.

Guterres appointed her in December.

In accepting the appointment, Mohammed had said she was humbled at the opportunity to serve humanity.

“I want to say that I am extremely, very, very proud that you accepted to join our team. Thank you very much,” Guterres told Mohammed.

Mohammed said the opportunity and responsibility “to serve people and planet as the next UN deputy secretary-general is truly humbling”.

“I am most grateful for the confidence and trust demonstrated by the United Nations secretary-general-designate António Guterres and President Muhammadu Buhari,” she said.

“The next phase of my continued service to the people of Nigeria at the global level, will certainly build on the rich insights and lessons drawn from engaging with leaders, colleagues and stakeholders across our beloved nation.”

According to NAN, Nigeria was represented at the swearing-in by Anthony Bosah, acting Charge d’Affaires of the permanent mission of Nigeria to the UN, while other family members and top UN officials also attended the ceremony.

Mohammed had served Ban Ki-moon, the immediate past UN secretary-general, as under-secretary-general and special adviser on post-2015 development planning.

Before joining the UN, she worked for three successive administrations in Nigeria, serving as special adviser on millennium development goals.

She provided advice on issues including poverty, public sector reform and sustainable development, and coordinating poverty reduction interventions.

An adjunct professor in Development Practice at Columbia University, Mohammed has served on numerous international advisory boards and panels.

Speaking in Abuja during a valedictory service organised in her honour last week, Mohammed said the development of Nigeria and Africa, will be her priority at UN.

One of the notable projects that the ministry of environment embarked upon under her watch was the flagging off of the cleanup of Ogoni land.