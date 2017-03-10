Shettima’s aide dies in convoy crash

Advertisement

The convoy of Kashim Shettima, governor of Borno state, was involved in a road crash on Friday, leading to the death of his senior special assistant on protocol identified as Farouk Farouk.

A driver, who sustained injuries in the accident, has reportedly been taken to an undisclosed hospital.

A source told TheCable that the tragic incident occurred along the Abuja Kaduna expressway.

It is not clear if Shettima was on his way to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari who returned to the country after a 49-day vacation in London.

Shettima was not among the governors who were with Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Isa Gusau, spokesman of the governor, could not be reached for comments, as his mobile telephone was out of reach.