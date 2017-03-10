Shettima’s aide dies in convoy crash

March 10
21:37 2017
Advertisement
The convoy of Kashim Shettima, governor of Borno state, was involved in a road crash on Friday, leading to the death of his senior special assistant on protocol identified as Farouk Farouk.
A driver, who sustained injuries in the accident, has reportedly been taken to an undisclosed hospital.
A source told TheCable that the tragic incident occurred along the Abuja Kaduna expressway.
It is not clear if Shettima was on his way to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari who returned to the country after a 49-day vacation in London.
Shettima was not among the governors who were with Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja.
Isa Gusau, spokesman of the governor, could not be reached for comments, as his mobile telephone was out of reach.
Follow us on twitter @thecableng
Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Why are we wasting our people needlessly! Egocentric leadership is a curse on the led! Is there a state in Nigerian were the governors imbibe safety consciousness/due best practice in their journey management or across the board strict safety adherence as a policy in their states?
What we see is lip service in safety management in all the states! On the Federal level you see have Zero safety culture in practice: and the concerned ask the question: who are the leaders and who are the follower-ship? Who is charged with the enforcement of safety consciousness/standards in the society as a matter of government policy?
Will I be allowed to say the “Safety Professional Association of Nigeria”, if ever there is one? I know it won’t end here: as a people do we learn from our failures/ mistakes? If we do there will be obvious change of attitude for the common good of the people!
Ministers Senators, Nat. Assman, even parastatals heads run riot on our roads posing untold risks to hapless road users! The security agencies rank the most in-disciplined road users world-wide!
When will our people imbibe the culture of a safety conscious/disciplined society! What an irony of a situation! We will preach (WAI) on irrelevant institutional issues other than our core moral/values related “Safety consciousness” to promote our well-being! By #ReinforcedGlassHouseResident!