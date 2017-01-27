Saturday, January 28, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 26, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,289.95 Deals 3,013.00 Volume 146,485,775.00 Value 1,187,613,941.24Market Cap 9,045,750,736,769.04TOP GAINERS FO 71.88 (6.68) 7UP 102.3 (0.9) GUARANTY 24.5 (0.61) CADBURY 9.44 (0.44) NASCON 8.23 (0.39) TOP LOSERS MOBIL 265.22 (-13.78) NESTLE 740 (-10) MRS 39.03 (-4.21) GUINNESS 66.55 (-3.5) TOTAL 285 (-2) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304.5 £GBP 383.061 EURO 327.368 SWISS FRANC 304.9269 YEN 2.6816 Selling:$USD 305.5 £GBP 384.319 EURO 328.4431 SWISS FRANC 305.9283 YEN 2.6904 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.87 Natural Gas 3.453 (0.121) Gold 1187.00 (-10.80) Silver 16.83 (-0.15) Copper 2.699 (-0.011) Wheat 429.25 (4.75) Coffee 151.05 (-1.85) Cotton 74.75 (0.87) Cocoa 2133.00 (-59.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

CAN: We won’t allow security agencies turn Nigeria into a refugee camp for Christians

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
CAN: We won’t allow security agencies turn Nigeria into a refugee camp for Christians
January 27
20:04 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says it will resist any attempt to turn the country into a refugee camp for Christians.

The body also accused Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo of choosing to be silent on issues affecting them, despite being in office to “primarily represent the interest of Christians”.

It called on Osinbajo to intervene on the “clampdown on the church in Nigeria”, and declared that Christians would no longer accept being treated as “common criminals”.

“We call on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to intervene in all the clampdown on the Church in Nigeria. After all, he is in office primarily to represent the interest of the Christians. His studied silence is no longer golden,” Samson Ayokunle, president of the association said in a statement.

“It is high time the overzealous security agencies knew that Nigeria remains a secular state and any attempt to turn the country into a refugee camp for Christians will not be acceptable and will be resisted with every lawful means.”

Quoting the constitution, Ayokunle said every Nigerian had the right to assemble freely and associate with other persons.

“The last time we checked sections 38-41 of the 1999 constitution (as amended) it states clearly that every Nigerian is entitled to freedom of thought, conscience and religion, including freedom to change his religion or belief, and freedom (either alone or in community with others, and in public or in private) to manifest and propagate his religion or belief in worship, teaching, practice and observance,” he said.

“The constitution states unambiguously that ‘Every person shall be entitled to freedom of expression, including freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart ideas and information without interference.”

On the attempted arrest of Johnson Suleman, general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, CAN said the Department of State Services (DSS) should have extended an invitation to him, rather than using the “Gestapo approach”.

“Treating ministers of God and our members as common criminals is unacceptable to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). Enough is enough! Despite all the promises made by Governor Nasir el-Rufai, none of those who were responsible for the killings of our members in the Southern Kaduna has been brought to book,” he said.

“Instead the Police have been releasing those who were arrested for the killing of our members in Kano and Kubwa (Abuja) while our leaders are being subjected to untold hardship for just no cause.”

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
CANSamson Olasupo AyokunleYemi Osinbajo.
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Johnson
    Johnson January 28, 10:57

    Thank you so much for the decision. God almighty will back you up in Jesus name. Honesty, Vice president is somehow silence is like baba don’t belong to the fold again. Please, wake him from his sleep.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

January 27, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.10395.27336.56
LAGOS498610530
KANO497608525
PH500610530
ABUJA498610530
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.