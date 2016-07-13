The cannabis you’re smoking is drying you up, fans tell Wizkid

Advertisement

Ayo ‘Wizkid’ Balogun, Nigerian singer who is currently at the peak of his career, has been given a rude awakening by his fans on social media.

The fans of the Starboy label boss have advised him to tone down his penchant for smoking cannabis, also known as marijuana.

One fan recently asked him on social media, “must you smoke all the time” while another enjoined him to reduce his intake of “hard drugs” because it’s starting to affect his appearance.

Since he burst into limelight over six years ago, Wizkid has at different times, publicly displayed his love for smoking pot – in the same vein as some of his foreign friends and collaborators, Rihanna and Chris Brown.

Hence, it is common knowledge among his fans that he occasionally indulges in smoking marijuana.

In that vein of acceptance laced with concern, another fan also said, “smoke is drying you out… you need to take a chill or [get] high on something else”.

The artiste, who’s been on the road for the past year, was also urged by a fan “to chill out and rest for few days” while another commentator observed that his smoke intake and/or stress is darkening his skin.

A video of Wizkid’s surfaced on the internet in 2012 – which showed the then 21-year-old freestyling about “smoking weed” on a daily basis while holding between his index and middle finger, a rolled up marijuana.

“Everyday my brother, I’m chilling with my n****s oh yea/ we smoking marijuana all day and we giving thanks to Jah all day/seaside I’m feeling it, lucky supply the kpoli/see my brother we no be holy,” Wizkid sang.

Similarly, in September 2014, Wizkid was reportedly arrested in Kenya for smoking in a non-smoking hotel, Standard Digital News reported.

Wizkid, who was in Kenya to shoot a music video with Victoria Kimani, Del B and Patrick Elis, was lodged in the Nairobi Crown Plaza Hotel.

While checking out of the hotel, he was accused of smoking illegal substances and Kimani reportedly intervened while Wizkid was slammed with a fine of Sh 50,000 ($560).

The artiste’s former manager, Seun Johnson, however, denied such an occurrence, saying, “Nothing of such happened. It is all rumour, rumors keep churning out everyday, it didn’t happen.”

Wizkid has shown off several rolled-up joints in series of Instagram photos over the past few years – most often when he travels abroad.

Much recently, Wizkid was pictured holding what appeared to be yet another rolled up joint while on the set of a video shoot with British/Nigerian rapper, Tinie Tempah, in Santo Domingo, the capital of Dominican Republic.

The singer, who’s working on his debut international album, is yet to respond to the concerns raised by his fans.