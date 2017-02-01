Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Soldier bags 7-year jail sentence for killing civilian in Borno

February 01
18:16 2017
A general court martial (GCM) of the Nigerian Army, has sentenced Hassan Adamu, a lance corporal, to seven years imprisonment, after finding him guilty of manslaughter.

Olusegun Adeniyi, a brigadier general, announced the sentence at a sitting in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, on Wednesday.

Adamu, a driver, was said to have shot one Umar Alka to death, following a disagreement at the Monday market in Maiduguri.

The tragic incident was said to have occurred on December 23, 2015.

Witnesses, who testified in the proceedings, told the tribunal that the deceased died on the spot after Adamu shot him.

Abubakar Abacha, father of the Alka, told the tribunal that he received a distress call that a soldier killed his son on the said date.

Abacha added that he arrived the scene and found corpse of his son, with deep hole passing through his chest.

He said the deceased lived a good life.

In his ruling, Adeniyi said Adamu had been found guilty.

“Having found you guilty of the offence of manslaughter and having listened to the plea by the defence counsel, looking at the punishment provided by sections 105 and 119 of the armed forces Act cap A20, laws of the federation, the court, hereby, sentences you to seven years imprisonment,” Adeniyi held.

“The sentence is, however, subject to confirmation by the confirmation authority as provided by Section 152 sub-paragraph 1A of the Armed Forces Act.”

  1. AJI
    AJI February 01, 18:47

    Very good decision by the Nigerian Army authorities. But why is it manslaughter and not murder when he killed another person with a gun. The punishment should have been more severe to serve as deterrent to others in freely using weapons at the slightest provocation.

