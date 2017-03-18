Monday, March 20, 2017
Soludo: In Anambra, Obiano is a general… he must not be changed

Soludo: In Anambra, Obiano is a general… he must not be changed
March 18
11:07 2017
Advertisement

Chukwuma Soludo, ex-governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has likened Anambra governor Willie Obiano to a general who must not be replaced during wartime.

Soludo rated the state as the fourth largest economy in Nigeria while commending Obiano’s prudent and expertise management.

He said that only Lagos, Abuja and Rivers states were ahead of Anambra in terms of economic prosperity.

Soludo gave the assessment on Friday while speaking at a lecture to mark the third anniversary of Governor Willie Obiano’s administration.

He said the private sector must be encouraged to drive the economy, and praised the governor for attracting a sizeable number of investors to the state.

The former CBN boss, who contested for the All Progressives Grand Alliance ticket with Obiano in 2013, said he will not contest the November 18 gubernatorial election.

“There is no need for change at the moment. Anambra is the fourth largest economy in Nigeria behind Lagos, Abuja and Rivers. The private sector must play a role to shore up the country’s earnings,” he said.

“We are in a crisis moment and you don’t change a general in the middle of the war; in Anambra, Obiano is a general.”

He said that many people were calling on him to contest, but said: “If Anambra is not broken, why mend it?”

Soludo said Obiano should plead with the federal government to execute the second Niger Bridge and federal highways projects in the state.

He also urged the governor to hasten work on the Anambra cargo airport so as to fast-track the state’s move to assuming an international status.

1 Comment

  1. TOO
    TOO March 20, 09:57

    Our Governor Obiano is wonderful he is working and the good people in the state are happy.Your continuity has been approved by the most high Lord.May the good Lord give our active Governor more wisdom and peace.

