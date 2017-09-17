Some beautiful ones — Ambode and Ayade — have been born

Several decades ago when this novel was written many countries in including Nigeria shared with Ghana this state of hopelessness generated by corruption. Over five decades after independence Nigeria is still confronted with a systemic corruption which has almost become enigmatic. A nation that is so blessed with natural resources fertile landmass and very clement climate continue to grapple with poverty and underdevelopment. The impact of corruption has been compounded by insurgency provoked by religious and tribal myopism. I couldn’t contradict a friend who said that Nigeria is full of contradictions. Those who are supposed to be excellencies turn out to be excellent thieves,the honorable are far below honour and the distinguished are far from dignity..While I could not argue with him is because be backed up his view with concrete examples.

When Ayi Kwei Arhma wrote his novel “The Beautiful ones are not yet born” it was a mirror of the dawn of post independence Ghana. An era characterized by despair and political disillusionment among Ghanaians It was a prevalent situation nurtured by embezzlement of public fund and, lack of patriotism.The novel was born out of a yearning for a generation of leadership -the beautiful ones, that will rescue Ghana from the clutches of corruption.

Yet I believe that some beautiful ones have been born. One of them is Professor Ben Ayade. The Governor of Cross River State.Professor Ben Ayade was my student at the University of Ibadan and he was my colleague as a senator in the seventh Assembly. He has built on what he learnt in my genetics class to move governance to a higher level in his state. Genetic evolution produces new characters that advance development propelled by natural selection.Ben has utilized intellectual selection to prioritize his development objectives and goal for the socio-economic development of his state.The trajectory he has charted for his development strategies will lift up the state.

Professor Oloyede, who is the Registrar of JAMB is another beautiful one that has been born. I have known him as far back as when he was the Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin. Among the Vice Chancellors he was in a class of his own in terms foresight, hard work and commitment to the ideal of an academic institution designed for learning research and building of character. As a member of Senate Committee on Education I was excited to find out that Professor Oloyede is the Registrar of Jamb. In the 2017 budget hearing our committee challenged Prof Oloyede to fund his Agency from internally generated revenue. He accepted the challenge and I assured the committee that he would achieve that fit. I am therefore not surprised that JAMB has generated internally a revenue of N7 billion Naira.

This leads me to the most beautiful of them Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state. Two years before he was elected as the Governor of Lagos state he never dreamt or prayed to be Governor of Lagos State. Divine purposed destiny bestowed on him that burden.

When I attended the book launch in. Lagos where his governorship ambition was made public I had an insight in to his personality. I saw him as an engine of a Mark Truck in the body of a Volkswagen.He was struggling to contain his energy for work, for passion to transform Lagos, furry of anger to combat corruption. As a Governor he has worked tirelessly do what is in the overall interest of Lagos State. He tackled the Mike 2 menace without succumbing to to tribal sentiment. He faced the problem of Tejuoso market without bothering about insinuations of tribalism. The roads and Bus terminals constructed are a beauty to behold. Lagos state is better for it.

His decision to construct a befitting Lagos Airport road came light a meteorite that illuminates an eclipsed hope of a nation. Airports all over the world is the gateway to a nation. It gives a first time visitor an idea what the country looks like. What we have as Lagos Airport road is an embarrassment to the nation an indicator of misplaced priority. I hope that the new road will eliminate the taxi park on the right side the road.

