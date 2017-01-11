Wednesday, January 11, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
TheCable

Sowore, Sahara Reporters publisher, arrested in Lagos

January 11
20:03 2017
Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters, is currently in detention at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Panti, Lagos.

He was arrested in Ikeja and taken to the office of Fatai Owoseni, commissioner of police.

Lekan Fatodu, a journalist, had announced the development on Twitter, saying he facilitated Sowore’s arrest for “criminal defamation and blackmail”.

“I just got Sowore Omoyele of Saharareporters arrested for criminal defamation and blackmail and threat to my life and career,” he wrote.

Sowore later took to Facebook to narrate his own side of the story.

“I was physically attacked today by a gang led by Lekan Fatodu… he assaulted me before police officers at Area “F” in Ikeja in Lagos,” he wrote on Facebook.

“After the police intervened soon as I was attacked by Lekan Fatodu and his friends in Lagos, we were taken to the CP’s office in Lagos.

“Turns out he was in on this, he pulled out a supposed petition written by Lekan from his hat after that he became very hostile towards me and ordered that we be driven to State CID, at Panti in Lagos.

“It is very obvious that this was planned between Lekan Fatodu and the police. They offered him unbridled support as he continued attacking me in the presence of the police. I could have been I am familiar with this style of the Nigerian police. We are now being driven to Panti in Yaba res of Lagos”

1 Comment

  1. Mamman Bako
    Mamman Bako January 11, 20:33

    This is real WAHALA for this guy! He should get ready for Nnamdi Kanu treatment…the Nigerian State can be wicked in these kinds of cases.

  2. Michael Funso
    Michael Funso January 11, 20:47

    These jungle dwelling people only know how assault others, kill innocent folks as we are now seeing Southern Kaduna.

    Sowore who himself, used to be in student union politics should (i) mobilize Students to demonstrate in his support and (ii) obtain a good lawyer to facilitate his immediate release.

    Michael

