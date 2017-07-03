Kano speaker resigns amid allegations of corruption

Advertisement

Kabiru Rurum, speaker of the Kano state house of assembly, has resigned.

His resignation letter was read at plenary by Ibrahim Chidariof, deputy speaker, who presided over the sitting on Monday.

The deputy speaker, who read the letter, said Rurum resigned to protect his image due to allegations bordering on corruption levelled against him by some lawmakers.

Shortly after the letter was read and accepted, the lawmakers elected Abdullahi Atta, majority leader of the assembly, as the new speaker.

Atta, who represents Fagge constituency, was nominated for the position by Babangida Yakudima and Zubairu Mamuda and the nomination was unanimously accepted by the members, including Rurum, who was at the sitting.