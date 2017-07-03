Monday, July 3, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

Kano speaker resigns amid allegations of corruption

July 03
14:53 2017
Kabiru Rurum, speaker of the Kano state house of assembly, has resigned.

His resignation letter was read at plenary by Ibrahim Chidariof, deputy speaker, who presided over the sitting on Monday.

The deputy speaker, who read the letter, said Rurum resigned to protect his image due to allegations bordering on corruption levelled against him by some lawmakers.

Shortly after the letter was read and accepted, the lawmakers elected Abdullahi Atta, majority leader of the assembly, as the new speaker.

Atta, who represents Fagge constituency, was nominated for the position by Babangida Yakudima and Zubairu Mamuda and the nomination was unanimously accepted by the members, including Rurum, who was at the sitting.

  1. Tafidan Dogon Daji
    Tafidan Dogon Daji July 03, 15:42

    Democracy at work. Where are the power brokers,Babachir and co., may you follow suit?Your god fathers should stop protecting you.

