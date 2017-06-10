We stand by quit notice issued to Igbo, Arewa groups insist

Advertisement

Despite widespread condemnation, northern youth groups say they stand by the quit notice given to the Igbo to leave the north.

A coalition of youth groups from the region had on Tuesday given the Igbo until October 1 to leave the north.

Reiterating its stance, the coalition in a statement on Saturday said the Igbo have already carved out a new country for themselves and as such “should be allowed to go”.

In the statement issued in Kaduna, Abdulhazeez Suleiman‎, spokesman for the coalition, said the notice was informed by the “desire to ensure peace in Nigeria by allowing them to go to their new country”.

The coalition also accused some persons of being sponsored to speak “for the coalition” in a bid to “withdraw the declaration”.

“Our coalition restates its commitment to lasting peace in our dear country, Nigeria which forms the basis for our decision to open the doors for the Biafrans who have already carved out a new country for themselves,” the statement read.

“It has come to the notice of the coalition that some people have been sponsored and are holding press conferences around Kaduna in our name.

“Specifically, a certain group led by one Adamu Sambo and Auta was said to have told the media that they are part of our coalition and have withdrawn the Kaduna Declaration on our behalf.

“We state categorically that these people are never part of us and have not at any time been mandated to speak on our behalf.

“While we restate our commitment to the respect for Nigerian laws, we also reaffirm our stand by the Kaduna Declaration.

“The public should note that we are not out to extort money from individuals, groups or government agencies the way these people are doing in the name of negotiation.

“It is the enemies of the North and northerners that are sponsoring the spread of all sorts of lies through these greedy youth that impersonate us.”