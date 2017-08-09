Strong APC member in Kano joins PDP, says Buhari has lost control of his govt

Advertisement

Ibrahim Al Amin, an active supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano, has defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A former chairman of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in Kano, Al Amin said he decided to dump the APC over its “inability to redeem all its campaign promises”.

He said he could not remain in a party that “is doing what it accused other parties of”.

“Although I do not regret supporting and voting for Buhari, I cannot remain in the party because it is not running the country properly. I hold Buhari in high esteem but he is not in control of the present government,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

“President Buhari has lost control of his government since he fell sick. Some people took advantage of that and are now controlling the government.

“I am highly disappointed in the APC because it has reneged on the promises it made to Nigerians. What we have been accusing other political parties of doing, the APC is now doing them. There is poverty everywhere and the APC is not doing anything to bail-out the masses.

“I am in politics to serve my people directly or indirectly and I am not comfortable with the way the ruling party is handling the affairs of Nigerians.

“Our major problem is that our political parties are not based on ideologies.”

He said despite the massive support which the current administration got in the north, it has not done enough for the people from the region.

“I am disappointed with the administration after all the votes provide to Buhari by north-west but the region shortchanged in term of execution of developmental projects,” he said.

“My expectation is government will reciprocate the region with laudable project but unfortunately the government is being under control of some southerners.

“I have no regret of campaigning for Buhari in 2015 because I respect him so much but the party disappointed people that voted it into power.

“All my cross carpeting has been from the ruling parties to oppositions and on three occasions I held a party to win election. I am not in politics to use political office to make financial gains but I am in politics to have the opportunity to serve the people.

“I have no reason to remain in the party that disappointed Nigerians and the party failed to improve the economic development of the people of the country rather contributed to serious hardship among the populace.”