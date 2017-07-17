Monday, July 17, 2017
TheCable

‘Strong, reliable and rugged’ – Fayose floats presidential campaign

‘Strong, reliable and rugged’ – Fayose floats presidential campaign
July 17
13:29 2017
Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, has launched his presidential campaign on social media.

The governor opened a Facebook page and a Twitter handle ahead of the 2019 general election.

On the page, with the motto – ‘Strong, Reliable and Rugged’ – Fayose called on Nigerians to “behold their next president.

He described himself with words like: ‘Pro Masses. Accessible. Ekiti State Governor. Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum. Husband and Father.. He’s Peter (The Rock)’.

His Twitter handle, @Oshoko2019, was dormant as of press time.

This development might be part of Fayose’s steps to snatch power from President Muhammadu Buhari, whom he never ceases to critique.

Fayose2019

The Facebook page

 

“I have penchant for taking powers; that one in Buhari’s hand, I will take it. I’m going straight to that villa. I’m the next president,” Fayose had said.

“I want to be the next president of Nigeria. My own won’t be this change that has brought nothing, we are going to represent the people well and tell them the truth.

“Just because Ayo Fayose has won a second term to become governor of Ekiti, some people also think they can come back now, but I want to tell them that it is not possible.”

Social Comments

2 Comments

  1. Mamman Bako
    Mamman Bako July 17, 13:42

    Is he trying to say “am Prisoner next”? This is quite animated as the caption picture depicts.

  2. Elhayat
    Elhayat July 17, 16:22

    Your comment..Nigerian are not that stupid to be on the same line with you

