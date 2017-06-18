Apostle Suleman promises ‘mother of all battles’ over CRK controversy

Advertisement

Apostle Johnson Suleman, president of Omega Fire Ministries, says the removal of Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) from secondary schools’ curriculum shall not be condoned.

He said anyone who implements the curriculum should prepare for the “mother of all battles”.

Phrank Shaibu, spokesman of the church, in a statement on Sunday, quoted the pastor as saying that the development is an attempt to Islamise Nigeria.

“The new curriculum which is the brain-child of the Nigerian educational research council and which is mischievously crafted to force Islamic studies down the throat of non adherents is unjust, discriminatory, a subtle attempt at islamisation, and therefore unacceptable,” the statement read.

“This is a well orchestrated and articulated plot. Let nobody try to fool Nigerians that it was a mistake or a coincidence.

“Why is it that CRK would be removed as a subject to be studied from the secondary school curriculum while Islamic/Arabic studies is retained? This is a plan from hell and it shall not stand.”

The pastor said that anybody who goes ahead to implement the curriculum, should be ready for the “mother of all battles, the consequences of which can only be imagined”.

Suleman expressed worry that the three-month ultimatum given to the Igbo to leave north by the Arewa youth coincided with the alleged killing perpetrated by “Fulani herdsmen”.

“Over 7000 people have been killed by these Fulani herdsmen with our security forces unable to stop the bloodshed. So called Arewa youths backed by some discredited elders have also issued a treasonable ultimatum to Igbo people without any reprisals from the Buhari government,” it read.

“So, is it a coincidence that Christian Religious Knowledge has been expunged from the school curriculum? This evil policy must be reversed immediately. What is sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.

“Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) must be restored to the school curriculum. And I’m happy that the CAN has taken up the battle to ensure that those who seek to banish our faith do not succeed. We will continue to speak out until Satan and his agents are put to shame.

“For as long as Fulani herdsmen continue to kill, rape and burn people’s homes without restraint, in the event that the safety of an ethnic group cannot be guaranteed in any part of the country, then Nigerians should know that it is not a coincidence. And my God shall not fold arms while the devil and his children seek to destroy the destiny of Nigeria.

“We have the strength of character, the courage and the conviction to mount a sustained campaign in defence of justice, and in defence of our religion. We will not give up our religious practice because of someone else’. Nigeria belongs to us all and not for a few bigots who currently occupy positions of authority.”

Suleman further called for the provision of a law that would punish acts of bigotry.