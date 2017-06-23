Saturday, July 8, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

Supreme court sacks Hembe, APC rep

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Supreme court sacks Hembe, APC rep
June 23
15:26 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

The supreme court has sacked Herman Hembe, a member of the house of representatives from Benue state.

In its ruling on Friday, the apex court declared that Hembe did not win the All Progressives Congress (APC) to represent Vandikwa/ Konshisha federal constituency of Benue at the national assembly.

The court held that  Dorothy Mato won the party’s ticket and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue Mato a certificate of return.

Hembe was ordered to return all salaries and benefits collected while in office within 90 days and pay N700,000 to Mato.

APC was also ordered to pay Mato and the court N300,000 each.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Herman HembeSupreme court
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. MSAB JERO
    MSAB JERO July 08, 21:14

    Your comment..This Is To The Hon Speaker Mr Dogara. He Must Be Aware That This Is A New Nigeria. We Respect Our Laws Unlike PDP Era.Why Is He Opposing The Appex Court Order? Has He Recieved Dollar From The Former Person? He Must Be Careful.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Most Visited

Advertisement

Exchange Rates

July 07, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK324.75419.12370.57
LAGOS365465410
KANO367464410
PH370465412
ABUJA365465407
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.