Supreme court sacks Hembe, APC rep

June 23
15:26 2017
The supreme court has sacked Herman Hembe, a member of the house of representatives from Benue state.
In its ruling on Friday, the apex court declared that Hembe did not win the All Progressives Congress (APC) to represent Vandikwa/ Konshisha federal constituency of Benue at the national assembly.
The court held that Dorothy Mato won the party’s ticket and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue Mato a certificate of return.
Hembe was ordered to return all salaries and benefits collected while in office within 90 days and pay N700,000 to Mato.
APC was also ordered to pay Mato and the court N300,000 each.
Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Your comment..This Is To The Hon Speaker Mr Dogara. He Must Be Aware That This Is A New Nigeria. We Respect Our Laws Unlike PDP Era.Why Is He Opposing The Appex Court Order? Has He Recieved Dollar From The Former Person? He Must Be Careful.