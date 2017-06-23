Supreme court sacks Hembe, APC rep

Advertisement

The supreme court has sacked Herman Hembe, a member of the house of representatives from Benue state.

In its ruling on Friday, the apex court declared that Hembe did not win the All Progressives Congress (APC) to represent Vandikwa/ Konshisha federal constituency of Benue at the national assembly.

The court held that Dorothy Mato won the party’s ticket and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue Mato a certificate of return.

Hembe was ordered to return all salaries and benefits collected while in office within 90 days and pay N700,000 to Mato.

APC was also ordered to pay Mato and the court N300,000 each.